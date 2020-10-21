Syrian held in deadly German attack, extremist motive probed

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a young Syrian man has been arrested as a suspect in an attack in the eastern German city of Dresden on two German tourists, one of whom later died. Prosecutors said Wednesday that they suspect he may have had an Islamic extremist motive. The 20-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening. The two visitors from western Germany were attacked and wounded in downtown Dresden on Oct. 4. One of them died later at a hospital. A knife that investigators believe is linked to the attack was found at the scene.