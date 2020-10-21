Spoiling ballots: What to do if you make a mistake or change your mind while voting

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's a lot to think about when it comes to voting, and sometimes mistakes are made. If this happens to you, there is a way to fix your mistakes, and it's known as spoiling your ballot.

"You would need to spoil that by calling your clerk's office and saying I'm sorry I need another absentee ballot," said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

When a ballot is spoiled, it is destroyed by the clerk's office and will not be looked at or counted at all in the election process.

"They tear that ballot in half and put it into an envelope because we the clerks have to have that after election day," said Leslie Kremer, Wausau city clerk. "They mark it on an incident log that the ballot has been spoiled, and then they issue a brand-new ballot."

Spoiling a ballot can be used in either an absentee or in-person voting situation, whether your ballot is damaged, you've made an error, or you've changed your mind on who you want to vote for or how you want to vote.

"You can tell your clerk to cancel your ballot and that you're going to go in and vote instead," Magney said.

However, there are certain caveats. You have to give clerk's ample time to spoil your ballot.

"If you are spoiling it because you want another absentee ballot sent to you, that is probably going to be too late," Magney said.

Once your ballot is counted, you cannot spoil it after that.

"They can only spoil it if they have not inserted it into the counting machine," said Kremer.

To avoid any mistakes, officials say to have your voting plan ready well in advance.

"Our best advice for people is right now, figure out if you haven't already voted, what's your plan for election day? How do you want to vote?" said Magney.

