Spain’s parliament debates no-confidence vote to oust govt

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament brought by the nation’s far-right Vox party. But it appears the maneuver lacks the necessary votes to topple the government. The parliament hears arguments for and against the motion on Wednesday before a vote scheduled for Thursday. A vote in favor of the no-confidence vote would replace the current left-wing coalition government with one led by Vox leader Santiago Abascal. The leading opposition party has already said it will not vote in favor of motion to back Vox. Without the votes of the conservative Popular Party the motion has no chance.