Spain court acquits Catalan police for role in secession bid

MADRID (AP) — A Madrid court has acquitted the heads of Catalonia’s regional police of charges of sedition and disobedience for what state prosecutors said was their alleged role in the northeast region’s secession attempt. Spain’s National Court ruled in a 2-1 decision on Wednesday that two police leaders and two politicians in charge of police policy had not had not supported the illegal secession referendum held on Oct. 1, 2017. Prosecutors had accused the four of having intentionally allowed voting to occur despite court orders to impede the referendum. Separatist politicians in the region used the referendum to unsuccessfully declare independence.