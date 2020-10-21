Snow Yesterday and Rain Tomorrow

** Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland and Iron counties until 7:00 AM Friday

While we may have seen a blast of snowfall earlier this week, our Thursday forecast looks quite a bit wetter. The abnormally cold weather spell we have had this month will continue throughout the week, with no warmup in sight.

The rest of this evening will remain chilly with the same cloudy skies we saw today, and we may not see significant sunshine for a while. We also had a moderate breeze today, and winds from the west may slow down a bit, but still remain around 10 miles an hour. Tonight will remain cloudy but be much quieter and not quite as cool as the last few nights. The low temperature is forecast around 31 degrees and the breeze.

Thursday morning will begin looking like another cloudy and breezy day, after noon however, a large swath of rain showers will develop in the area as a low-pressure moves by to the south. While temperatures in the low 40s will keep it warm enough for the large majority of the precipitation to fall as rain, area to the far north such as Ashland, Iron, and Vilas counties could see mixed precipitation or snowfall. On the other hand, areas closer to the low pressure have a chance for rain showers to develop as moderate thunderstorms. Thursday night, the rain should taper off and move out of the area by midnight.

Early Friday morning, there will still be a small chance for the residual light rain or snow showers, however extremely scattered. Friday will be yet another cloudy day, and it will also be blustery, pushing the wind-chill further down than the forecast high of 42. Saturday and Sunday will be cool as well, with high temperatures of 38. There will be much more sun on Saturday with a few clouds in the sky. However, Sunday returning to mostly cloudy skies, and there is a 40% chance we could see another light snow shower.

The rest of the forecast continues with below-average temperatures and long-range climate models show us remaining below average for at least through the entirety of next week.

Enjoy the rest of your evening! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 21-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Cold arctic air continued to invade the central U.S. Eleven record lows were reported in the Great Plains Region, including lows of 12 degrees at Valentine NE, and 9 degrees at Aberdeen SD. Temperatures warmed rapidly during the day in the Southern and Central Plains Region. Goodland KS warmed from a morning low of 24 degrees to an afternoon high of 75 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)