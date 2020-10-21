Snow and slush create hazardous conditions on the road and runway in Marathon County

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Tuesday evening snow caused plenty of accidents on the roads and the runway.

At 9:03 PM in Mosinee, an American Airlines flight was landing at the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA). For an unknown reason the aircraft stopped off the runway.

Slick conditions were mirrored all across local roadways. Sergeant for Wisconsin State Patrol, Bryan Wrycha says “We’re seeing people who are not driving appropriately for the conditions that were present, our officers responded to multiple runoffs and property damage crashes.” He went on to say this is something officers see at the beginning of the season.

However, an aircraft “landing long” is not something airports experience every day.

Brian Grefe, Airport Director for the Central Wisconsin Airport says, “this happened to the best of my knowledge only once before at this airport in our 50+ year history.”

Airport officials claim passengers on board the plane that stopped off the runway didn’t even realize what happened until after the plane stopped.

Grefe said, “the passengers that I spoke with didn't even know they were off pavement until the Captain came on and told them what happened, so this type of thing being very rare, the aircraft and the airport is designed to accommodate that in a safe manner.”

No injuries or damage to the aircraft were reported.

As far as the reason why the aircraft stopped off the runway, Grefe says it’s under investigation.