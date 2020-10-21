Rain developing for tomorrow, remaining cool

The colder-than-normal weather pattern continues. In addition we could see a little more snow move through Northcentral Wisconsin later in the weekend. It feels like an early start to Winter.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool.

High: 40 Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet.

Low: 31 Wind: Becoming NE around 5

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain.

High: 47 Wind: East 10-20

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 30s in the north to mid 40s south. Westerly winds will be blowing at about 10-15 mph. Tonight will be fairly quiet as well with continues cloudy conditions and lows in the low 30s.

On Thursday, another low pressure system will take aim at our area, moving in from the southwest. Temperatures will be a bit milder than when the last storm system moved through, so the chance of snow is much less. Most of the area will see rainy conditions on Thursday with highs in the 40s. There is a small chance some snow will mix with the rain in the far north and northwest – locations such as Mercer, Park Falls, and Butternut.

After the storm moves through, winds will turn to the northwest and temps will cool down once again on Friday. Highs will only reach the low 40s for the last day of the work week. If we are lucky, some sun will break out during the afternoon on Friday.

Over the weekend Saturday looks dry and chilly with partly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. On Sunday a weak low pressure system tracking to our south will be close enough to bring a chance of light snow and once again there could be some small accumulation. Highs will be in the 30s on Sunday and remain in the 30s for early next week as conditions dry up once again.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1957 - The second in a series of unusual October storms hit southern California causing widespread thunderstorms. Santa Maria was drenched with 1.13 inches of rain in two hours. Hail drifted to 18 inches in East Los Angeles. Waterspouts were sighted off Point Mugu and Oceanside. (20th-21st) (The Weather Channel)