Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Trailer and tools stolen

TOWN OF NEW HOPE, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage Co. Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help in the search of a thief.

"Plumb Construction had a trailer at a home construction site in the Town of New Hope," Sheriff Mike Lukas says. "The thief stole the trailer and tools inside-- in late September."

The value of the stolen items is $23,000.

If the thief tries to sell the tools, many are easy to identify.

"The owner spray painted many of the items green," Sheriff Lukas says.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.