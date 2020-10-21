Polish academics protest ‘fundamentalist’ education minister

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — University academics in Poland are protesting the conservative government’s appointment of a new education minister who has said LGBT people are not equal to “normal people,” that women were created to produce children and who has voiced support for corporal punishment. By Wednesday, over 2,600 professors and other academics had signed a petition vowing to boycott Przemyslaw Czarnek, a member of the ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, who was sworn in this week by President Andrzej Duda. In his role, Czarnek will oversee the nation’s system of schools and universities. He was named in a recent government reshuffle but has sworn in two weeks after the other ministers as he recovered from COVID-19.