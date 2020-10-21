Police departments hold Lights of Christmas fundraiser

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- After what they say was a successful first year, the Wausau Police were back at Culver's Tuesday raising money for their Lights of Christmas fundraiser.

10% of all purchases and 100% of tips will go toward the fund, which gives gift cards to police officers. These gift cards are then given away to community members in need that officers come across while on the job.

Patrol Officer Eric Lemirand said it's a great way to spread some cheer, especially as the holidays approach.

"Last year we had several instances where people were just in a really bad spot financially and while we were interacting with them we were able to offer them a gift card for say groceries or something like that," he said.

It's not just Wausau. All Culver's locations in north central Wisconsin participated, from Medford to Wisconsin Rapids.