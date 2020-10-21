Police: 3 dead, 1 critically hurt in Houston club shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are searching for suspects after three people were killed in a shooting at a Houston nightclub. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at the DD Sky Club, where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night. Police tell the Houston Chronicle that two people opened fire after an argument. Officers who responded found three people dead and a fourth person in critical condition. Police say they don’t yet have a clear description of the suspects. The police department also is investigating whether the nightclub was allowed to be open under current coronavirus pandemic restrictions.