Parts of Minnesota get record snow for this early in October

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A record-setting October snowstorm dumped heavy snow in Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin and the eastern Dakotas. It was the heaviest snow this early in October for many Minnesota locations and some in northwestern Wisconsin. Lakeville and some other southern Twin Cities suburbs got around 9 inches Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported around 350 crashes statewide. by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. In Wisconsin, an American Eagle flight from Chicago skidded off the runway at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. Widespread snow is possible again Thursday, with as much as 8 inches from the Dakotas into northeastern Minnesota.