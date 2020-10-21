Northwoods legislators pen letter to governor on ‘dangerous’ snowmobile sign removal

(WAOW) — Twenty one legislators sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers over action taken by his administration that is "dangerous to the sportsmen and women of Wisconsin."

They say the Department of Natural Resources instructed snowmobile clubs last week to remove signage for establishments along ATV/UTV and snowmobile routes throughout the state. These signs allegedly have been along the routes for decades and are emblematic of a public-private relationship and the foundation of tourism for the Northwoods.

"The funding for the signs comes from fundraisers they host at the taverns and supper clubs along the routes," the letter reads. "The bars and restaurants have flyers and pamphlets they hand out from the DNR about riding safely. This is a devastating blow to that relationship."

They also say that the signs are a matter of safety — they're used as markers in the case that anyone is separated from a snowmobile party, or in the case of emergency to direct EMT's.

"Secretary Cole explained to us that the Department was simply following the law, as laid out in NR 45.04 (3) (f), written in 1964, which prohibits advertising of businesses on state land," the letter reads. "We find it perplexing that the DNR is choosing now- mid-pandemic, following a shaky summer tourism season, and before an already imperiled winter season, to revise their approach to a 56 year old rule."

The legislators are calling this move an "attack on the Northwoods tourism industry," and say they are reaching out to work on a solution.

