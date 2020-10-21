 Skip to Content

North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

2:06 am National news from the Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day. Court battles had halted processing of ballots mailed back with deficiencies from Oct. 4 until the state issued new guidance Monday. State and federal judges had frozen key parts of the process amid lawsuits over what to do with ballots that lacked a witness signature and other information. After the new rules were announced, some counties said they had all but cleared the backlog, but voters elsewhere said they hadn’t yet been contacted.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content