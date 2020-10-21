News 9 talks with new UW-Stevens Point chancellor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--News 9 talked with the newly appointed chancellor of UW-Stevens Point Dr. Thomas Gibson.

He will be the fifteenth chancellor in the history of the school.

Current chancellor Bernie Patterson announced earlier this year that he will retire in December.

Gibson most recently held the position of Vice President for Student Affairs and Vice Provost at Bowling Green State.

Both faculty and students can expect him to be someone that's willing to listen and build relationships.

"I am a relational leader as well so they can expect someone who is really interested in and invested in in getting to know them as individuals and certainly their work and their experience at the institution," Gibson said.

His first day will be January 11.