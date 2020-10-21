Mexico enacts law to guarantee public access to all beaches

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has enacted a law that requires property owners to allow access through their land for the public to reach beaches that do not have access roads. The Environment Department said Wednesday that land owners will be compensated for access. The law also establishes fines of up to $49,000 for hotels, restaurants or other property owners that restrict access to the country’s beaches. Though Mexican law has long guaranteed public access above high tide lines, Mexicans have long been angered by private restaurants, clubs and hotels that erect barriers or employ guards to keep locals off “their” stretches of beach.