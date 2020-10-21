Merritt Norvell, first Black AD at Michigan State, has died

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Merritt Norvell Jr., the first Black athletic director at Michigan State, has died. He was 79. A spokesman at the University of Nevada confirmed Wednesday that football coach Jay Norvell, who is Merritt Norvell’s son, took some time away from the team because of his father’s death. He left Reno on Monday to go to Michigan and was expected back either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Norvell was appointed to Michigan State’s AD spot in 1995 and served until 1999. Michigan State reached the Final Four in volleyball, hockey and men’s basketball during his tenure. Norvell graduated Wisconsin in 1963 after playing on the team that reached that year’s Rose Bowl.