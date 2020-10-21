Merrill Ice Drag cancels 2021 season

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)— The Merrill Ice Draggers Inc. has decided to cancel it's 2021 season due to COVID-19.

"This was not a decision made lightly and it is a true shame it has to happen," MID wrote in a Facebook post. "M.I.D takes great pride in our event and as always, the safety of our racers, spectators, volunteers, crew members and our sponsors are our #1 priority."

They say their intent is to hold their event in 2022 and "make it better than ever."

MID encourages their racers and fans to stay in touch through Facebook or their website by sharing pictures and videos of current cars or memories from the past 55 years.

"We are not going away; we are tapping the brakes for a bit in order to keep the safety of our event at the forefront," MID writes. "We wish you all well and we will see you all on the ice in 2022!"