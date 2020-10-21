Marathon City announces plan to build three new apartment buildings

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW)— The Village of Marathon City is constructing three new apartment buildings.

The Village says it has signed an agreement with S.C. Swiderski to construct the buildings that will contain 30 units. These units will be part of the Blue Stones Estate complex. They will include single story units with attached garages and a multi-story building with detached garages.

“We are excited to be working with Marathon City again. Blue Stone Estates is a successful location and in response to the demand in the area for quality housing, we are adding two new building designs to this site,” said Jacqui Miller, Business Development Manager at S.C. Swiderski.

The village is selling two parcels of land adjoining Estate's property to S.C. Swiderski for the development. Construction is planned to begin in late summer of 2021 and complete in the spring of 2022.

“Marathon City appreciates the continued partnership with S.C. Swiderski in addressing our growing housing demand,” said Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator. “The new floorplans that have been proposed will be very attractive to a wide variety of potential residents.”