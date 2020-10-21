Lakeland Union’s Dan Barutha named Packers High School Coach of the Week

Minocqua, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dan Barutha, head football coach for the Lakeland Union Thunderbirds, has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Barutha and his team have had to get creative this year, especially with their off the field efforts. They normally walk in the Minocqua Fourth of July parade and raise money for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of that parade, so Barutha and his team decided to take up a collection box donation around town for two and a half months.

In a normal year, the team would raise about $1,500 to $2,000 in donations. This year, they raised $11,500.

"We have the strong support of veterans here in the Northwoods area, and we just have always looked at this as a great opportunity for our players to be involved in something that’s bigger themselves and to give back to the these people who are owed so much, but you can never truly repay," Barutha said.

“High school athletics, in my opinion, go beyond just wins and losses. The majority of high school coaches feel that way, but for us to be able to give back to people within our community and show the dedication and commitment we have to our community and to people and veterans within our community, I think that’s really incredible.”