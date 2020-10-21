Japan PM pushes closer Southeast Asia ties in China counter

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japan’s new prime minister has pledged to help Southeast Asian nations increase their maritime security capabilities, as he uses his first overseas trip as leader to push his country’s vision for greater international cooperation to counter China’s influence in the region. Speaking in the Indonesian capital, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday also took a thinly veiled dig at China’s activities in the disputed South China Sea, where it has built and militarized manmade islands and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. A number of Southeast Asian nations dispute China’s claims to the waters. He said “Japan opposes to any action that would increase tensions in the South China Sea.”