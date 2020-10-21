Greece sells 15-year bond to bolster reserves amid pandemic

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s finance minister says the country has raised 2 billion euros in a 15-year bond issue, taking advantage of low interest rates to bolster cash reserves amid the coronavirus pandemic and continuing tension with neighboring Turkey. The minister said the “historically low” interest rate was below 1.2%, and the bond issue enjoyed high demand. Greece has gradually regained access to international markets following the end of its nearly decade-long reliance on international bailouts last year. In September, the country raised 2.5 billion euros by re-issuing a June 10-year bond that had initially raised 3 billion euros.