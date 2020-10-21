Germany toughens punishment for child sex abuse, child porn

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved draft legislation that will allow for tougher punishment of sexual abuse of children and the possession of child pornography. The government initiated the bill in the wake of prominent recent child abuse cases in Germany that feature large numbers of suspects. It raises the potential sentence for “sexualized violence against children” to between one and 15 years in prison. At present, sentences range from six months to 10 years. Sentences for distributing, possessing and procuring child pornography also will be increased.