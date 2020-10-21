GARDEN GOODIES: Justin’s carrot cake

On this week's special segment of Garden Goodies, Justin welcomed Wake Up Wisconsin's new anchor, Bobby Falat to the show with a homemade carrot cake!

Carrots probably originated in Persia, but are also thought to be native to Europe and Southwestern Asia. Today they are grown all over the world and are one of the more important vegetable crops. They contain high levels of alpha and beta carotene and vitamins K and B6. Like cabbage and apples, most of the world's carrots are grown in China - 45 percent.

Carrots are easy to grow if you have the correct soil. The soil must be relatively loose down to at least 6 inches, but 8 to 10 inches is best for larger carrots. If you do not have deep, loose, well cultivated soil down to those depths, then your carrots will be stunted and small. Carrots can be left in the ground over winter if they are covered well by an insulating material such as straw. They are best enjoyed raw but are a wonderful addition to soups and salads.

For people who don't like to eat their vegetables, there is always carrot cake, which is the featured dish for my carrots in 2020.

There are many different carrot cake recipes, this one has pineapple in it as well to give it an interesting tropical taste and a little extra natural sweetening.

Justin's Carrot Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

Dry ingredients

3 cups flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 tsp cinnamon

2 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp nutmeg

Wet ingredients

1/3 cup butter melted

1 cup coconut oil melted (if you don't have coconut oil, vegetable oil can be used)

3 eggs

10 oz drained and crushed pineapple

2 cups shredded carrots

2 tsp vanilla extract

Mix wet and dry ingredients in separate bowls, then slowly add and mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until you get a smooth batter.

Put into a 13X9 greased baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, or until you can poke a toothpick into the cake and it comes out clean. After cake has cooled, add your favorite frosting. I made a light glaze with powdered sugar.