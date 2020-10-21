Former Basque separatist chief’s Paris trial postponed

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has postponed the trial of the last-known leader of the now-defunct Basque separatist group ETA, citing procedural reasons. Josu Urrutikoetxea went on trial two days ago on terrorism charges, which he deemed “absurd” because of his role in ending a conflict that claimed some 850 lives and terrorized Spain for half a century. But the prosecutor requested a postponement after finding that Urrutikoetxea was on trial on charges he had not been handed. Following Wednesday’s court decision, the case will be back in court on June 15-16 2021. Urrutikoetxea led ETA during one of its bloodiest periods.