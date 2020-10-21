ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Pinellas County is one to watch on election night. The county is on the western tip of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor. But unlike places such as Tampa and Orlando, which have steadily grown more liberal in recent years, Pinellas is harder to categorize, and it’s set apart by its decidedly purple reign. Residents voted for Barack Obama twice — and then Donald Trump. It was one of only four counties in the state to switch from Obama to Trump. One thing everyone can agree on: Keep an eye on Pinellas on election night because it’s a barometer for broader trends in the state and possibly the nation.