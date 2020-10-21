Fiat Chrysler hires 4,100 Detroit residents for new plant

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler has hired about 4,100 Detroit residents, and most if not all of them will be employed at a new auto plant on the city’s east side. The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters at the Mack assembly plant under a deal with the city to develop the land where the plant is being built. If the remaining 250 workers are not employed at Mack, they could be sent to work at another Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit or the suburbs. Mayor Mike Duggan says pay will start at $17 per hour and could climb to $28 per hour.