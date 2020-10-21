Don’t forget to moisturize after washing your hands

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — During this pandemic health officials have emphasized the importance of washing your hands. But, now that it’s cooler outside your hands might dry out quicker.

Experts say it’s still important to wash your hands however you also need to moisturize. Cracked or chapped skin can be uncomfortable and could result in an infection.

They also say that someone with cracked skin some may choose to wash their hands less.

Patrick Safo a Dermatologist at Ascension Medical Group-Stevens Point says, “moisturize frequently not just once because in the state that we are in we are all washing a lot and using alcohol-based products which tend to dry your skin out a lot.”

He went on to say, most people tend to use too much to moisturize and then their hands feel almost greasy, so just a small amount is enough.

Fragrance-free moisturizers are good products to use to avoid a possible allergic reaction