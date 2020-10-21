Dining on the Street canceled for the rest of the year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau River District has announced that the remainder of Dining of the Street is cancelled for the 2020 season.

They cite the quickly cooling weather as the reason as cancelling the rest of the series.

3rd Street will no longer be closed on Wednesday evenings, but sidewalk cafes will remain open for some participating businesses, and dine in, take out, reservations and curbside pickup options are available.

"It's been just great to see the community able to enjoy the downtown in a new and unique way, says Julie with the Mint Cafe, "we are so appreciative of the community support, and look forward to next year."

The River District plans to bring back the event in 2021, tentatively scheduled to begin June 9.