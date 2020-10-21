Carry-out continues carrying Wausau restaurants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With drastically dropping temps, dining outside has become a warm memory from this pandemic summer.

Dining on the street in Wausau's River Districts is done for the year and restaurants are returning to a staple from the cold beginning of this pandemic: carry-out and delivery.

Bar Manager at Milwaukee Brewing Company in Wausau Ben Baraniak said, "we noticed our online and delivery are going up which is good because we know a lot of people don't want to come out now."

He explained winter is typically their busy season. With only 25% capacity allowed inside the restaurant, he said carry-out and delivery options continue to grow more popular.