Blast in multistory building kills 3, injures 15 in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Police and rescuers say a powerful blast has ripped through a multistory building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others. It was not immediately clear what caused Wednesday’s blast, but it appeared to be an accidental explosion, likely caused by the ignition of a cooking gas canister. TV footage showed rescuers digging through the remains of a collapsed building.