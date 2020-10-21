Biden’s lessons learned: spending time, money in Midwest

Joe Biden has visited Wisconsin just twice as the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. That’s still two more times than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Even in a national political environment fundamentally altered by the coronavirus pandemic, the former vice president has paid more attention to swing-voting Wisconsin and its pivotal neighbor Michigan than Clinton did. More than budgeting some of his carefully planned time, and certainly spending prodigiously more money on advertising, Biden’s team appears to have attempted to correct Clinton’s more glaring failure in the two states by reaching out directly to voters.