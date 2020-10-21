Belgium limits care home visits as COVID-19 cases increase

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium fear another deadly wave of coronavirus cases could soon hit care homes as the country confronts the risk of seeing its hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. The country of 11.5 million inhabitants recorded half of its COVID-19-related deaths in such homes during the spring wave of the pandemic. Amid a new surge in confirmed cases, new infections have been growing at an alarming rate in eldercare facilities. The head of the Belgian care home association told Belgian media on Wednesday that nursing home visits will now be limited until the curve of the current outbreak in Belgium flattens.