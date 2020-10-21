‘Bad Hair’ movie explores Black women and hairstyle messages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several scenes in the film “Bad Hair” were so horrifying that some female cast members initially second-guessed their own use of hair weave or extensions. The dark comedy horror is “only a film,” they say, but the story’s underlying messages of harmful hair weave and false beauty standards for Black women had a lasting effect. The film, which releases Friday on Hulu, follows an ambitious woman who gets a lengthy hair weave in order to succeed at her television network. She ultimately discovers that her newly installed hair is possessed, taking over her body and causing harm to others. Elle Lorraine says she struggled to watch her character getting hair sewed into her head while under obvious pain.