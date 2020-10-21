Australian watchdog considers its own Google antitrust case

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s competition watchdog will consider its own antitrust case against Google after the U.S. Justice Department sued the company for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising. Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims described the U.S. case as one of the world’s biggest antitrust cases in the past 20 years. Sims says he’s “delighted” U.S. prosecutors are taking on the case and Australia would look at the U.S. case to “see whether there’s any value in what we might do. Sim’s office separately is drafting legislation to address the imbalance in bargaining power between Google and the Australian media businesses that want the tech giant to pay for journalism.