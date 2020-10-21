Athlete of the Week: Edgar’s Kyle Brewster

From the time Kyle Brewster was in 7th grade, Edgar football Head Coach Jerry Sinz knew he was going to be special.

"He was the best kicker we had, he was the best punter we had," recalled Sinz. "But he was also the best thrower we had and was a good receiver."

However as Brewster's time to play high school football approached, Coach Sinz gave him a choice.

"We told him we're going to have to limit the things you do, because obviously you can't do everything. He chose to play running back," said Sinz.

Brewster was an immediate contributor to the team through his first three seasons as a Wildcat. He racked up over 1400 total yards and 19 total touchdowns.

However, heading into his senior year Brewster was determined to be even better.

"I wanted to be a lot better," said Brewster. "Not only me, but my team, we wanted to be better than we have been in past years. We didn't want to be letting anybody down by going to state again and losing again."

Through the first four weeks of the 2020 season it doesn't look like that is going to happen as Brewster is on track for his best season, despite having fewer games.

Brewster has amassed 610 total yards to go along with 13 scores, nine of which have come in the last ten times he's touched the ball.

While the senior is clearly optimizing his opportunities, but he also knows the team's success comes first.

"No matter what though, if I don't get the ball i'll still go out and get a fake to let other guys get a chance," said Brewster.

When you combine that selflessness, with his natural talent, Brewster's coach believes it's a recipe for success

"I hope that he gives it a try somewhere in college," said Sinz. "Because I think his upside is really high."