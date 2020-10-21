Asian shares rise after Wall Street gains on solid earnings

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, cheered by gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong rose Wednesday, while the Shanghai index fell. Asian shares have tracked moves on Wall Street lately, as much of the region’s export-dependent economies depend on trade, which has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Investors also had their eye on Washington in hopes that Democrats and Republicans will beat the odds to reach a deal on delivering more aid for the U.S. economy.