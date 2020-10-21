Asia Today: Sri Lanka closes fish market, expands curfew

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s main fish market has been closed and a curfew widened as a COVID-19 outbreak grows. The government imposed the curfew in parts of the capital and some areas outside Colombo after earlier isolating at least six villages in Western province where the new cluster was discovered. Hundreds of traders at the fish market are being tested for the coronavirus and 49 have already tested positive. By Thursday, 2,510 infections have been connected to the cluster identified as Sri Lanka’s first community outbreak in two months. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea added 121 new cases of coronavirus infection in its first triple-digit daily jump in a week.