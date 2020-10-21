8th annual Toys for Tots concert is canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Joe Ellis says that the 8th annual Toys for Tots concert has been cancelled.

He announced the cancellation on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying that they cancellation is being done as "we try to do our part in keeping our community healthy."

"This comes at a time when more people than ever are in need of what we do, and this Christmas will be extra hard for millions of our friends," Joe wrote. "Please stay tuned and we will link any alternative ways we can continue to do good together."

The annual concert is held at The Grand Theater each year.