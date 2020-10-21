2 charged with tearing down Wisconsin Capitol statutes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two more men with damaging property for allegedly helping tear down two statues on the Wisconsin Capitol grounds during a June protest over police brutality. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Sasha Clemente and Jacob Capps were each charged Wednesday with two counts of being a party to felony criminal damage to property. Police say surveillance footage shows the men taking part in pulling down statutes of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg and Forward, a sculpture of a woman that symbolizes the state’s motto. Marquon Clark was charged in August with helping pull the statutes down. Clark also faces federal charges for allegedly starting a fire at local government offices near the Capitol the same night.