Wisconsin receives $10 million federal grant to expand student mental health services

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is receiving a $10 million federal grand to assist Wisconsin schools in expanding "priority areas" in student mental health.

Wisconsin is only one of six states to earn funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The funds are spread out over five years and fund the DPI's School-based Mental Health Professionals Federal Grant Program.

“Almost 60 percent of Wisconsin high school students reported experiencing mental health challenges in the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “There must be a continuous effort across our state to expand partnerships and resources to ensure the mental wellness of all students. This grant program will help further our progress in addressing the individual needs of students and will provide further support across the state.”

Funding to the DPI's program will assist high-need school districts recruit and retain pupil services staff, reduce student-to-pupil rations and increase graduate training opportunities. It also seeks to increase diversity within the professions.