Winter in October?

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the northwest half of Wisconsin including Ashland, Iron, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, and Jackson counties. *WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday for Taylor and Clark counties. Travel carefully and slow down as some roads will be snow or slush covered and slippery with reduced visibility in the areas of heavier snow.

October is giving us a winter-like feel and overall that trend will stick with us into next week yet. The weather system moving through now causing the accumulating snow in the region will push away gradually later tonight so the snow or mixed precipitation in the area should mostly end by midnight or so. Snow totals should vary from an inch or less south and southeast of Marathon County to 3 to 5 inches in the Winter Weather Advisory area from Marathon County north and west. There might even be a few spots west and northwest of Marathon County that get 6 or 7”.

Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees with southeast winds becoming west near 10 mph. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy to a few peeks of sunshine and breezy. Highs will be around 40 degrees with west winds of 10-20 mph.

A strong low pressure system will approach from the southwest by Thursday morning. It should bring periods of rain Thursday into Thursday night. There might even be some claps of thunder. Rainfall could be substantial, on the order of .75 to 1.0 inch in the region. At least it will be a bit warmer Thursday with highs around 50. However, gusty northwest winds will develop on the back side of that low pressure system, helping to drive colder air back into the area Friday. Spotty light rain and snow showers are possible Friday morning. Otherwise some patchy sunshine may develop. Temperatures with be in the upper 30s to low 40s in the morning and not really warm up any through the day.

Saturday looks dry and quiet with some sunshine. A storm system passing south of Wisconsin Sunday could spread some light snow across our region. However, it is still rather uncertain, as some models have been keeping the moisture south of our area. Lows will be in the lower 20s and highs in the mid to upper 30s. That is about 15 degrees below normal!

Early next week is projected to be fairly tranquil and cool. Stay tuned for updates on News 9!

Be careful out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 20-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1983 - Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and south central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set daily rainfall records with 1.45 inch on the 19th, and 6.28 inches on the 20th. (17th-21st) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Cold arctic air invaded the Upper Midwest, and squalls in the Lake Superior snowbelt produced heavy snow in eastern Ashland County and northern Iron County of Wisconsin. Totals ranged up to 18 inches at Mellen. In the western U.S., the record high of 69 degrees at Seattle WA was their twenty-fifth of the year, their highest number of record highs for any given year. Bakersfield CA reported a record 146 days in a row with daily highs 80 degrees or above. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)