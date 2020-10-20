 Skip to Content

WIAA Playoffs Begin, Newman and Wausau West advance

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:48 pm
10:46 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports StoriesWIAA

The WIAA playoffs began for both girls volleyball and boys soccer tonight, here are the scores from teams in our area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Wausau West 3 Wausau East 0
  • Newman 3 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 1
  • D.C. Everest 3 Hortonville 0
  • Marshfield 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0
  • Ashland 3 Rhinelander 0
  • Colby 3 Tomahawk 0
  • Edgar 3 Hurley 1
  • Pittsville 3 Spencer 0
  • Loyal 3 Owen-Withee 1
  • Assumption 3 Port Edwards 0
  • Northland Lutheran 3 Rib Lake 1
  • Merrill 3 Hortonville 1

BOYS SOCCER

  • Marshfield 2 D.C. Everest 0
  • Wausau West 4 Hortonville 2
  • Antigo 3 Hayward 2
  • Lakeland 10 Ashland 0
  • Wisconsin Rapids 8 Tomah 0
  • Baraboo 1 Wausau East 0

Alex Stewart

Related Articles

Skip to content