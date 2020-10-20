WIAA Playoffs Begin, Newman and Wausau West advance

The WIAA playoffs began for both girls volleyball and boys soccer tonight, here are the scores from teams in our area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wausau West 3 Wausau East 0

Newman 3 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 1

D.C. Everest 3 Hortonville 0

Marshfield 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0

Ashland 3 Rhinelander 0

Colby 3 Tomahawk 0

Edgar 3 Hurley 1

Pittsville 3 Spencer 0

Loyal 3 Owen-Withee 1

Assumption 3 Port Edwards 0

Northland Lutheran 3 Rib Lake 1

Merrill 3 Hortonville 1

BOYS SOCCER