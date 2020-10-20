Wausau warming shelter getting ready to open new location

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)—Bare trees and leaves on the ground is a sign that temperatures are dropping in central Wisconsin.

While many might enjoy the seasons changing it is often a dreadful time for those who are stuck outside.

"With battling COVID and usual cold and flu it is especially devastating for those who are homeless," said Pastor Rebecca Voss from the First United Methodist Church in Wausau.

Pastor Voss and her congregation have decided to open up their doors for the homeless this winter.

"We wanted to make sure our community had a safe space it needs to take care of those who are hurting the most," said Pastor Voss.

The church's basement will be the new warming shelter in Wausau, a place to call home for those cold nights to come.

"It is really emotional most people when they come back to shelter after they were away for a few months tell us they feel like they are coming home," said Tracy Reiger the director of the Catholic Charities in Wausau.

The basement will allow 25 members to sleep in while maintaining a six feet distance from eat cot.

"We will have additional spots open if we have severe weather but that room will accommodate 35 if we really needed to do it," said Reiger.

Although the new warming shelter does not open for almost two weeks, the original site on 3rd avenue is being used as a day shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"It helps folks get out of the cold and get a shower get their laundry taken care of," Reiger said.

There will be an isolation room for anyone who develops symptoms during their stay.

The warming shelter will open by November 1st.

They are in need of donations, if you are not sure what to donate just think about what you would need to stay warm.