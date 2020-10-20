Utah rivals in governor’s race unite in call for decency

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rival candidates vying to become Utah’s next governor joined together in new ads Tuesday urging people to accept the results of the November elections and maintain decency with one another despite political differences. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican who is the heavy favorite to win the race in deeply conservative Utah, joined his Democratic challenger Chris Peterson appear side-by-side in ads that feature a lighthearted approach but a serious message as they aim to offer a counterweight to the divisive political climate of 2020.