UN urges India government to better protect rights defenders

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has urged India’s government to do more to protect human rights defenders, who have come under mounting pressure in recent months in the world’s largest democracy. The office of High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet cited three “problematic” laws in India that have variously tightened restrictions on non-governmental organizations and led to a crackdown on dissent. Her office lamented “vaguely worded laws that restrict foreign funding” that are increasingly being used to quell voices in civil society. The comments marked a potent new expression of concern about recent actions from the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.