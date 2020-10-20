Stanley Police Department seeking publics help in locating missing teens

STANLEY, Wis. (WAOW)— The Stanley Police Department is asking for the public's health in the search for two teens.

Police are searching for 13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas.

Rose was last seen around midnight at her home, and police believe she left on her own free will. She is approximetly 5'2" and 100 pounds and last seen wearing a black pair of pants and a black shirt.

Zachary left his residence, located just outside the city limits of Stanley, on a white GMC Denali bicycle.

Neither juvenile has had contact with their family or friends in 24 hours.

Police are asking that anyone in the area with outbuildings on their property to check them in the case that the pair are seeking shelter from the cold and upcoming snow.

Anyone with information on their location should contact the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975 or Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at 715-726-7701.