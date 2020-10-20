Sri Lanka court: Constitutional amendment needs referendum

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s highest court has ruled that four sections of a proposed amendment to the constitution that would consolidate power in the president’s hands will need approval in a public referendum to become law because they are against the people’s sovereignty. The Supreme Court’s ruling, announced Tuesday by the parliamentary speaker, said that proposed sections that relieve the president from being responsible to Parliament and give him immunity from lawsuits and the power to dissolve Parliament after one year in office are against public sovereignty. The court said that a referendum would be required if the sections are not appropriately changed.