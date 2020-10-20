Snow developing for parts of the area later today

A significant snowfall will develop in parts of the area today and with colder temps sticking around for a while, it will really seem like the start of Winter. Only one day in the outlook will be on the mild side.

Today: Increasing clouds and very cool with rain and snow developing around mid afternoon.

High: 39 Wind: SE 10-15

Tonight: Rain and snow continuing through about midnight with 3 to 5 inches likely around Marathon county and areas to the north and west.

Low: 32 Wind: SE 5 to 10, becoming West

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 42 Wind: West 10-15

Today will start out dry. We will experience increasing clouds during the morning and then some rain and snow developing around mid afternoon. It will be mainly light rain showers south and east of Marathon county and mainly snow north and west of Marathon county. Around the Wausau area will be the dividing line between the lighter and heavier snow. It looks like around 3 inches could fall in Wausau with up to 5 inches to the north and west, and lesser amounts to the south. Because of the potential for several inches of snow a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from mid afternoon through 1 a.m. for Jackson, Clark, Marathon, Langlade, Price, Taylor, Ashland, Iron, Lincoln, Oneida, Forest, Vilas, and Florence counties. Be careful driving during the afternoon commute. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30 in the northern half of the area and in the low to mid 40s south of Marathon county. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow should be dry with a few breaks of sun and highs in the low 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day in the outlook with highs in the low to mid 50s. Unfortunately, the weather will be cloudy once again with a good chance of rain. The storm system moving through on Thursday will eventually bring another blast of cold air for the weekend.

There might be some lingering rain or snow showers early Friday, otherwise we will see the clouds decrease and the wind pick up. The northwest wind will cause temps to fall through the 40s on Friday. From Saturday through Monday, high temps will only be in the mid to upper 30s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Low will be in the 20s on most nights. It will be chilly over the weekend and early next week, but it also looks mainly dry. At this point it looks like only a 20 percent chance of light snow later Sunday.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Cold arctic air invaded the Upper Midwest, and snow squalls in the Lake Superior snowbelt produced heavy snow in eastern Ashland County and northern Iron County of Wisconsin. Totals ranged up to 18 inches at Mellen. In the western U.S., the record high of 69 degrees at Seattle WA was their twenty-fifth of the year, their highest number of record highs for any given year. Bakersfield CA reported a record 146 days in a row with daily highs 80 degrees or above. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)