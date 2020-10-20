Senate Republicans try to ignore Trump’s attacks on Fauci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pre-election broadsides against Dr. Anthony Fauci are drawing mild rebuke and little buy-in from Capitol Hill. Senate Republicans on Tuesday tried to avoid linking themselves too closely to the president’s name-calling and the White House’s COVID-19 response. With the coronavirus surging nationwide, the president’s allies see little use in attacking the government’s top infectious disease specialist two weeks before the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not necessarily stand up for Fauci after Trump derided the National Institute for Health official as one of the “idiots” leading the country’s coronavirus response. But he did not pile on.